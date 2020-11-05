Marshall County Commission District 2 winner discusses plans for the future

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Incumbent Ricky Watson won the Marshall County Commissioner District 2 position with more than 85% of the votes.

The District 2 shop sits in Grant where Watson grew up.

Workers there cover a large area, which stretches from the Jackson County line to Highway 75 in Albertville.

“We’ve done a lot but we’ve still got other things to do,” said Watson.

Watson spent part of Wednesday overseeing a road rebuild project done inside The Reserve at Lake Guntersville neighborhood.

“We handle anything that happens to the roads that we drive on. Paving, patching, mowing, trimming, anything, guardrails,” explained Watson.

Commissioners also handle all of the county funds by budgeting for their district shops and all of the offices within the county.

Watson told News 19 he has enjoyed being a commissioner for the last year and 8 months after he was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey in 2019.

“I’m honored that the people that voted for me seen enough change and things that have happened that they felt I was doing a good job,” said Watson.

He added that he is proud to have accomplished several projects including repairing multiple bridges and paving some busy roads.

Watson said he looks forward to getting even more done within his next four years.

“I’ve got three other bridges in my district, north of the river, that I want to replace. I want to replace the culvert and pave HT Greer during this term. And when I get my Rebuild Alabama money, I’m going to be paving Fish Trap Road through Grant as far as my money will go on that,” explained Watson.

When asked about potential discussion of the removal of the Confederate flag outside the Marshall County courthouse in Albertville, Watson responded: “It is getting a lot of attention but I will not say anything about that until the time comes.”