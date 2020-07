MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Voting machines that will be used in the runoff election will be tested Wednesday, June 8th, at 9:00 a.m.

The testing will be at the W.T. Grant building on Washington Street in Huntsville, and the public is welcome to attend.

If you choose to do that, be sure to wear a face-covering or mask before entering— as well as use the sanitation station.