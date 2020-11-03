Madison County taking COVID-19 precautions for today’s election

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – This election is different than any we’ve seen before, political tensions are high and it’s during a global pandemic.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger is asking voters to bring one thing to the polls Tuesday above all else.

“We are likely to have lines especially around peak time, early in the day, around lunchtime, and at the end of the day,” Barger explained. “So what I’m telling folks – bring your patience. Also if you don’t work a traditional schedule or maybe you’re retired, think about voting at a non-peak time. Come late in the morning, come late in the afternoon and avoid those times where we have very high turnout.”

When you head out to the polls, here are some reminders:

Masks are encouraged but not mandatory

Barger is asking people to be considerate of other voters and election workers, who he says mostly fall into the highest at-risk category for COVID-19

There will be hand sanitizer to use on entry, and workers will monitor social distancing

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen; it’s one additional way to avoid cross-contamination

When asked how he will ensure the integrity of the election in Madison County, Barger says that’s the job of the election workers.

“In addition to our election workers, which we have a high level of confidence in, is the fact that there will be poll watchers at locations and so each recognized political party can appoint a poll watcher for a polling location,” Barger stated. “You can only have one poll watcher per party in any percent at any given time and so those individuals are there to observe. They play a critical role in the process there to observe, ask questions, and ensure that everything is in proper and good order.”

He says there have been no past issues with election integrity in Madison County in previous elections.