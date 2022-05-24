HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s Election Day, Alabama! WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters and we’re taking action to make sure you receive the most up-to-date results as they come in.

Polls are officially closed across the State of Alabama. The following statewide offices appeared on the ballot today, and results will be updated throughout the night.

Governor of Alabama

U.S. Senate

Attorney General of Alabama

Alabama Secretary of State

Alabama State Auditor

Other positions appearing on ballots across North Alabama include races for the Alabama Legislature, Public Service Commission, and Supreme Court. Local elections for races like Board of Education and Sheriff also appeared on ballots in certain counties.

See the results as they come in in the live blog below: