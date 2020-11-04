Live Blog: Local coverage of the 2020 Election Your Local Election Headquarters by: News 19, Brian Lawson Posted: Nov 3, 2020 / 06:30 PM CST / Updated: Nov 3, 2020 / 06:18 PM CST WHNT News 19 is You Local Election Headquarters. We have crews spread across Alabama gathering the latest information for you. Below is a minute-by-minute blog sharing the big developments on local, state and national politics for Election 2020. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction