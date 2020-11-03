Limestone County taking multiple COVID-19 precautions ahead of Today’s election

This is an election like we have never seen before and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more precautions are set in place at polling locations to keep poll workers and voters safe.

Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof says his team has taken every precaution in order to protect the health and safety of all involved in elections today.

Because Secretary of State John Merrill has said masks are recommended when voting, Woodroof expects most people will wear their own mask, but just in case, a limited supply of masks will be available for anyone who requests one.

And for poll workers at all 25 precincts, Woodroof says they’ve been given an abundance of personal protective equipment.

“All poll workers have been provided face shields, masks, gloves, sanitizing supplies,” Woodroof explained. “We have plastic shields that will appear in front of every electronic poll pad in every precinct, at every ballot table in every precinct to secure another level of safety between the voter and the poll worker.”

Woodroof says they have also secured pens for about 70 percent turnout at every precinct in the county – so nobody would have to share.

If you plan to vote in Limestone County Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and you can vote as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m.