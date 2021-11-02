Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy announces plans to retire, run for Sheriff

Fred Sloss, pictured with his wife Marsha, will retire from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in December to focus on his 2022 campaign for Sheriff. (Photo courtesy Austin Pike Photography)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A member of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will retire in December and run for sheriff.

Chief Deputy Fred Sloss announced Tuesday that he will join a large field of candidates on the Republican primary ballot.

Sloss, who has been chief deputy since 2016, is an East Limestone High School graduate and has also been a DARE officer, lieutenant director of youth services, and patrol captain for the Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Sloss served in the U.S. Navy, graduating from U.S. Navy Recruit School and the U.S. Army Intelligence School.

Within the community, Sloss represents the Alabama Peace Officers Association, serving as 20th District Vice President, as well as serving on the board of directors for Hospice of Limestone County, and being a member of the American Legion and American Veterans Alabama Post 21.

Four other people will be on the Republican primary ballot on May 24, 2022:

Chris Carter

Jeffrey Kilpatrick

Randy King

Incumbent Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin, who was appointed in Spetember 2021 following former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s conviction on theft and ethics charges and removal from office.

Paperwork filed with the Alabama Secretary of State shows Eric Redd, who ran against Blakely in 2018, still has an active campaign for sheriff. News 19 attempted to reach out to Redd to see if he intends to run for Limestone County Sheriff in the 2022 primary, however, the voicemail for the number on file was full.