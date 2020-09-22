League of Women Votes of Tennessee Valley hosting several events to mark National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, where organizations from across the country come together to promote voting.

There are several events going on in north Alabama.

The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is one organization that is working to get people registered to vote, and with the general election just over a month away now, they’re using today as a push to get people involved.

The local chapter is hosting several events in north Alabama.

The group is launching short videos on Facebook to help educate the community about key issues surrounding voting.

On Wednesday, local artists Microwave Dave and Victoria Jones are hosting a Don’t Not Vote virtual performance – encouraging people to go to the polls. It will stream on the organization’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. The league hosts voter drives every Saturday, including Saturday, September 26 starting at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club in Huntsville.

Secretary of State John Merrill also chimed in on National Voter Registration Day, saying in part “voting is fundamental to our representative democracy, and the civic participation is critical to our success as a state. While voting may look different this year, the opportunity to have your voice heard remains the same.”

The process to register to vote in Alabama is pretty easy. Most all the information is on alabamavotes.gov or if you have any additional questions you can contact your local county board of registrars. And of course, there’s always voter events that you can attend where people will walk you through the process.