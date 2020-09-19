League of Women Voters hosting weekend voter registration drives

DECATUR AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley League of Women Voters will be hosting two voter registration drives over the next two weekends.

Event 1: Decatur

The League of Women Voters will be at the Decatur Public Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. The library is at 504 Cherry Street NE.

Event 2: Huntsville

The League of Women Voters will also be at the Seminole Boys & Girls Club from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. The Boys & Girls Club is located at 125 Earl Street SW in Huntsville.

At both drive-thru events, you can register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, and cast your absentee ballot (there will be people to witness your ballot) – just be sure to bring a photo ID.