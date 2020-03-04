Lauderdale superintendent loses election; race goes to a runoff

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The superintendent’s race in Lauderdale County will go to a runoff, but the current superintendent won’t be taking part.

Superintendent Jon Hatton lost a tight three-way race in Tuesday’s primary election. Hatton had 28 percent of the votes before provisional ballots were counted. Two of his challengers, Jerry Hill and Gary Dan Williams, each received 29 percent of the votes cast in the election.

Hill had the most votes with 4,501 votes; Williams had 4,432. Hatton was in third with 4,268 votes, and Scott Jones came in fourth with 2,193.

In other races, Lauderdale County District 1 Commissioner Roger Garner defeated challenger John Hargett. Garner had 4,940 votes to Harget’s 2,745.

Lauderdale County Board of Education Place 5 member Ronnie Owens kept his seat as well. He had 5,587 votes to challenger Greg Michael’s 4,205.