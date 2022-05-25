LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two candidates were in the running to fill a vacant seat as coroner in Lauderdale County – and the votes showed that the race was a tight one.

Both Republican candidates, Max Williams and Kim Jones were vying for the position of Lauderdale County Coroner. The office was vacated on February 1, 2022, after Butch Tucker resigned following allegations of negligence.

In the end, Kim Edgil Jones won the vote with 52%, while Max Williams trailed not too far behind with 48% of the vote.

Jones is a funeral home worker who received a degree in mortuary science from John A. Gupton College in Nashville, Tennessee.