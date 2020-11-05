Lauderdale County probate judge explains procedures following Election Day

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Election Day may be over but that doesn’t mean the work is over for people working behind the scenes.

In Lauderdale County, prior to Election Day, workers and volunteers were busy checking that voting machines were operating correctly, making sure hand sanitizer was readily available, and reading up on COVID-19 guidelines to ensure voters had the safest experience possible.

Probate Judge Will Motlow said while the county saw record turnout with more than 44,000 voters, the day went smoothly.

“Today, they’re out gathering things that were left at the polling place that can be left at the polling place,” Motlow said. “In the meantime, the board of registrars will make a determination as to what provisional ballots count. We had 332 provisional ballots cast in Lauderdale County yesterday and the board of registrars will make a determination which of those are valid and which are invalid.”

Motlow said all absentee ballots have been counted and those provisional ballots will be counted Tuesday, November 10.