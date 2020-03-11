Latest poll shows Jeff Sessions behind Tommy Tuberville in primary run-off election

On Tuesday, Jeff Sessions spoke to the Republican Women of Huntsville in an effort to reclaim his seat as U.S. Senator of Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trailing behind Auburn University's former head football coach Tommy Tuberville in the latest primary election run-off poll.

A primary run-off election is slated for the end of the month to see who will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in November's election.

The polling surveyor based in Montgomery - Cygnal - released its latest numbers for the two. It shows Sessions (40%) trailing Tuberville (52%) by a dozen points.

On Tuesday, Sessions spoke to the Republican Women of Huntsville in an effort to reclaim his seat as U.S. Senator of Alabama. He didn't win enough votes to avoid a run-off, but he did win 47% of the vote among voters in Madison County.

At the meeting, Sessions questioned Tommy Tuberville's background, experience, and viability as a suitable nominee.

"I spent 20 years serving Alabama in the United States senate. People know me, they know my record, they know how hard I work, how good a staff we had, how things went for the whole Tennessee Valley," said Sessions. "They know me. We don't know Tommy Tuberville. I would say for a major office I'm not sure in the last 50 years we've seen a person with less provable background. I mean who is he?"

Despite Sessions' beliefs about Tommy Tuberville, polling surveys suggest that Tuberville is a strong contender. He's leading by 12 percentage points right now.

The run-off election is Tuesday, March 31.