BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey sailed through re-election Tuesday night, handily winning her second full term as governor of Alabama, according to the Associated Press.

Ivey, who assumed office in 2017 following the resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley, beat Democratic contender Yolanda Flowers. Flowers, a longtime educator in the Blount County and Alcoa City school systems, was the first Black woman to run for Alabama governor as a major party candidate.

Ivey has had a long career in Alabama politics, having served in Gov. “Fob” James’ cabinet in 1979, as well as the Alabama House of Representatives from 1980 to 1982. From 2003 to 2011, Ivey served as Alabama State Treasurer before becoming lieutenant governor in 2011.

In her first full term as governor, Ivey oversaw 65,000 new jobs created in Alabama as well as record levels of low unemployment. She also signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the country at the time in 2019, prior to the Supreme Court’s decision to kick the issue back to the states. She also directed $400 million in COVID-19 relief funds to be used to build two new mega-prisons.