HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Katie Britt brought her campaign to North Alabama on Tuesday. She spoke to members of the Rotary Club at the Freight House Restaurant.

Britt is a former member of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby’s team and the former head of the Business Council of Alabama.

Britt is seeking to replace Shelby, who is retiring. A recent poll shows Britt appears to be in a three-way race against Mike Durant and Mo Brooks for Shelby’s Senate seat.

News 19 asked Britt if she wants the endorsement from former President Donald Trump, after Trump pulled his endorsement from the Brooks campaign. She said, “We are working to earn the vote of every Alabamian across the state and earn that support, and would certainly love to earn the president’s support as well.”

Britt’s remarks to the Rotary Club included many themes featured in her campaign ads. Including, faith & family, criticism of the current presidential administration, and immigration.

Britt said, “We have to seal and secure the border, finish building the wall, put back Trump’s remain in Mexico policy and public charge.” “We’ve got to do these things not only for our own national security and for American prosperity and wage growth here in America, but also to end the humanitarian crisis that’s happening there every day” she continued.

News 19 also asked Katie Britt what role she would like to see the United States have in the war in Ukraine. She said, “I think we have to continue to stand with Ukraine when it comes to resources, and unfortunately what this has shown us both from a domestic policy and a foreign policy perspective the need of peace through strength.” She continued to say, “Standing with the Ukrainian people, but no boots on the ground.”

The Republican primary election is just six weeks away, on May 24. Britt said Tuesday’s campaign stops were all about trying to connect with voters in North Alabama.

She said, “Really getting to talk to the people of Morgan County and Madison County and getting to listen and hopefully having an opportunity to deliver our message and continue to build out that coalition.”

Britt also made campaign stops in Huntsville and Decatur on Tuesday.