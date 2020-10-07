John Meredith wins Huntsville’s District 5 City Council runoff election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday is the day that will tie off some loose ends left from the municipal elections last month, one of which is the District 5 City Council seat. Unofficial results have John Meredith winning over incumbent Will Culver.

Campaign support Lee Parker got to the Sherwood Baptist church poll site before 7:00 a.m., and he stayed until polls closed at 7:00 p.m. He spent his day doing last minute campaigning for incumbent Will Culver.

Parker said spending 12 hours in the sun is worth it if he can sway just a few more votes for his candidate.

“They read the flyer and they’ll ask me a few questions about why they should vote for Will. When they came back out, they gave me a thumbs up so that means they voted for him,” Culver said.

While Parker wanted Culver to win again, he’s even more concerned about the importance of exercising the right to vote, since he knows firsthand it was a hard-fought right to gain.

“It’s a right and a privilege to be able to vote. As a black person, you understand, I haven’t always had the opportunity to vote. We’ve only been voting since 1964,” Parker said.

Parker wants to remind people that while the national election is important, city council members and other local legislators make many decisions that can impact constituents directly.

As for candidates, they have one piece of information to leave with voters:

“We only need 3 votes in Huntsville to do anything that needs to be done, whatever the issues may be,” said incumbent Will Culver. “I am experienced, I am Huntsville, this is what I have done all of my life.”

“[I have an] open door policy, if I do fail to return a text or an email or a phone call, all you have to do is show up, give me an earful,” said candidate John Meredith.

As for Parker, this day is more than supporting a candidate, it’s being a responsible citizen.

“If we don’t exercise what we do have a right to do, then we cannot complain. If you don’t vote you can’t complain,” Parker said.