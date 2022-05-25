LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 63% of voters in Lauderdale County cast their vote for Joe Hamilton, making him the winner of the May 24 primary race.

Hamilton beat out candidates John Randall McCrary, who received 26% of the vote, and Max Dotson, with 11% of the vote.

Current Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, who has served in the office since 2015, was not on this year’s ballot.

Hamilton has served under Singleton as Lieutenant Deputy. He says the national attention the sheriff’s office received during the nationwide manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White revealed some glaring issues in the jail.

During his campaign, Hamilton said he believed the sheriff’s office is prepared to deal with those changes.

“It’s naive to believe that in law enforcement you’re not going to run across challenging circumstances,” Hamilton said. “And the way that you respond to those circumstances says a lot. And that’s why experience is so important.”