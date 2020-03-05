Jeff Sessions prepares for Senate runoff against Tommy Tuberville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. - The race for an Alabama US Senate seat is headed for runoff. Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville got 33% of the vote. Former Senator Jeff Sessions received 31%. Neither one was close to the threshold to avoid a runoff.

Sessions kicked off his campaign for the runoff in his home of Mobile after the election results came in Tuesday night.

"Well we feel good," said Jeff Sessions, (R) US Senate Candidate.

Sessions told WHNT News 19 he is optimistic as he heads into the runoff election. Part of his campaign strategy will be pointing out his stark differences with his opponent Tommy Tuberville.

"First of all, I know the state, I understand it. I'm not a passerby, number one. Number two, I have a record," said Sessions.

Sessions was talking about his record in Washington. He held the senate seat he hopes to win for 20 years.

The last time he ran for US Senate was 2014. He won more than 97% of the vote in the general election. Tuesday night, Tuberville won the most votes.

"What I would say about it is this, it was essentially a tie. But I do think he has tapped into something. Tommy Tuberville has tapped into something. People are frustrated. They don't think Washington is responding to them."

But someone in Washington responded to the election results. Early Wednesday morning, without offering any kind of endorsement, President Donald Trump retweeted a post from the Associated Press saying Tommy Tuberville would advance to a runoff election.

The President also quoted a tweet from Politico, saying, "This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed US Attorney General of the United States and then doesn't have the wisdom or courage to stare down and end the phony Russian Witch Hunt."

Sessions said despite the harsh criticism he has faced from the President, he will be able to work with him in Washington.

"I will be his ally on issues because I believe in them. I believed in them before he announced," the former Senator said.

Sessions was the first member of the US Senate to endorse Trump when he was running for office.

"I know he disagrees on recusal, but on everything else we stood shoulder to shoulder," Sessions said.

Congressman Bradley Byrne also ran in the primary election for the US Senate seat. Jeff Sessions hopes to get his support in the runoff election.

The runoff election will take place on March 31. The winner will go head to head with Democrat Doug Jones for the US Senate seat during the general election in November.