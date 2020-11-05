Jackson County board of education superintendent Kevin Dukes pleased with re-election

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County Board of Education Superintendent Kevin Dukes maintained his position as district leader and said he hopes to build on the success from his previous term.

With more than 80% of the votes, Dukes beat out challenger Kimberly Coates who ran as an Independent.

He told News 19 after the win that he is incredibly thankful and humbled by the support from the community and plans to continue improving district safety, mental health, the state report card, and STEM education.

“In Jackson County schools, we want to be the best at everything to do whether it’s academics, whether it’s athletics, whatever. We’ve still got a ways to go, but we work on that every day. We’ve got a wonderful staff throughout Jackson county. We’ve got the best,” said Dukes.

Dukes said he is happy to be able to see the Innovation and Career Academy come to fruition as superintendent.