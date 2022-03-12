HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In the upcoming primary election, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will have to defend her office for the second time since she was sworn into office in 2017.

Despite a well-funded campaign and her longtime status as an Alabama politician, Ivey will face several challengers. Per a report filed with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office earlier this week, nine Republican and six Democratic candidates are certified to run for the office of governor.

“Two [candidates] already have substantial name recognition, but three are financially viable,” political analyst Jess Brown told News 19.

Brown said, at this stage in the election, financing and statewide name recognition are crucial components of a gubernatorial candidate’s campaign.

Ivey, as the incumbent, is the most recognizable candidate on the ballot. She also has significant backing from businesses and interest groups.

Tim James, businessman and son of former Alabama Governor Fob James, is running for governor for the third time. Lindy Blanchard, businesswoman and former ambassador under the Trump administration, is reporting the highest contribution numbers with totals nearing eight million dollars. Her campaign is largely self-funded.

“The likelihood is, when you vote in the Republican primary in May, you are electing a governor,” Brown said.

Ivey, James, and Blanchard hold a significant financial lead over their opponents. No other candidate has raised more than $500,000 dollars, and most are reporting total contributions of less than $200,000.

Brown said if Ivey faces two strong candidates in this race, she is more likely to enter a runoff election.

The primary is scheduled to take place on May 24. If necessary, a runoff will occur on June 21.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidates:

Lindy Blanchard

Lew Burdette

Stacy Lee George

Kay Ivey

Tim James

Donald Trent Jones

Dean Odle

Dave Thomas

Dean Young

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates:

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Malika Sanders Fortier

Patricia Salter Jamieson

Arthur Kennedy

Chad “Chig” Martin

Doug “New Blue” Smith

For more information about upcoming elections and voter registration, you can visit sos.alabama.gov.