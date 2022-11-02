HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In the race for Alabama House of Representatives in District 25, Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby are vying for the seat vacated by the retiring House Speaker Mac McCutcheon.

The district race has been receiving a lot of attention in recent months.

Hagan, a former Miss America from Opelika, whose campaign priorities are economic well-being and education reform, says this is her best time to run for office. The former student at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology returned home to politics.

After losing her bid for Alabama’s third congressional district in 2018, Hagan told News 19 that the time is now for a Democrat to wrest control of the district.

“One of the things that I think is most important in this election is to focus on what’s going on in Alabama,” Hagan said. “As a young woman in Alabama, it’s very important for me to relay the message that there is no exception for rape and incest in the state of Alabama.”

Hagan says that the restoration of reproductive rights is also one of her key issues. She noticed an increase of younger women in political platforms mainly as a result of the Jackson v. Dobbs decision for abortion rights.

“With my background in child abuse prevention and with my background of child sexual abuse, I think it’s very important that we are looking at these laws from a rational place and from a place of reality and I think people are looking at that as they are going to the polls,” said Hagan.

Republican Phillip Rigsby is a mainstay in Madison County. The Huntsville pharmacist announced that he is running for House District 25 on May 24, 2022, in the Republican primary.

After Speaker McCutcheon announced that he will not be seeking another term Rigsby looks to continue what McCutcheon started nearly 20 years ago. The former volunteer fireman and PTA president have been a part of the district for two decades.

“There’s a reason why Huntsville is number one in the United States to live,” Rigsby explained. “We’ve had great leadership, specifically under the leadership of Speaker Mac McCutcheon and other Republican leaders.”

“I hope that voters realize that we need to continue to vote for the leaders who run our district, who are concerned about our district and who are vested in our district,” he continued. “Voters want the best for their families and what’s best for our freedom and for our opportunities for our district.”

In this tight race to keep an eye on, both Hagan and Rigsby have raised upwards of 200,000 dollars.

The mid-term elections are set for Tuesday, November 8.