Huntsville mayoral race just days away

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — With a number of municipal elections just days away, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is hoping to secure a fourth term in office.

The Huntsville mayor is facing off against three other candidates in this year’s election, Andy Woloszyn, Maurice Shingleton, and perennial candidate Jackie Reed.

WHNT sat down with several of the candidates. Two issues that are front and center in this year’s race are the economy and police reform.

Polls for the Huntsville mayor’s race open on Tuesday. WHNT will have complete coverage of the election and other key races across the region.