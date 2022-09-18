HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With just two days left until the Huntsville Municipal Runoff Election, the District 2 city council candidates are doing some last minute campaigning. Candidates Bill Yell and David Little are urging District 2 voters to remember to show up at the polls on Tuesday.

“What we’ve got to do is get people to the polls,” said Yell.

By the time election day arrives, nearly a month will have passed since voters cast their initial ballots, and just 14% of the registered voters in Huntsville showed up in August.

“Turnout was pretty low the first time, so what we’d like to see more people get out to vote on Tuesday,” said Little.

In the leadup to election day, the candidates said they have been speaking with voters. On some issues, they said voters across the district expressed similar concerns.

“A lot of people are concerned with growth and how it’s impacting their lives and the community,” Yell said. “Also, the road situation. We’ve got to more work on the maintenance of roads. A lot of people want more roads, but that’s a long-term process. Making sure we maintain the infrastructure we have now and then be prepared for the growth that is currently here and coming in the future.”

However, Yell and Little said not every voter in the district prioritized the same issues.

“What’s different in some parts of district two may not be important in others,” Little said. “In Five Points, what may resonate with them, maintaining green spaces perhaps or development. People in Hampton Cove want amenities to keep them from having to drive over the mountain.”

District 2 stretches most of the length of East Huntsville, and the candidates said there has been a long of ground to cover this election season.

“Everyone deserves equal representation,” Little said.

Both Yell and Little said they want to be accessible to their potential constituents.

“It’s the closest in the entire political spectrum that you can reach out and talk to your elected official pretty easy,” Yell said.

The runoff election will take place Tuesday, Sept. 20. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Click here to check your polling location.