Huntsville church, Coalition For Justice Through Civic Engagement teaming up for Saturday voter, census drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you have yet to register to vote or complete the census, this event is for you.

The voter empowerment drive-thru is designed to help citizens become ‘voter ready’ and to make the voting experience as stress-free as possible.

The event will have contactless voter registration, absentee ballot applications, witnesses for the absentee ballot applications, copy services for photo IDs, information on voting, and Census 2020 information.

It starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church (1919 Brandontown Road in Huntsville).