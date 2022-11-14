ALABAMA (WHNT) — Alabama is one of the few states that allow straight-ticket voting, and unofficial results show a majority of voters took advantage of that in last week’s election.

According to figures provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office (SOS), there were just over 1.4 million votes case in Tuesday’s midterm election in Alabama. That reflects a turnout rate of 38.5%.

Data shows 647,525 of those votes were straight-ticket Republican while 297,598 ballots were straight-ticket Democrat. Exactly 5,200 ballots were straight-ticket Libertarian.

But… what exactly is straight-ticket voting?

According to ballotpedia.org, straight-ticket voting, sometimes known as straight-party voting, allows voters to “select one political party’s complete slate of candidates for every office by making a single mark on his or her ballot.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), Alabama is one of just six states that allow straight-ticket voting. The others include Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

