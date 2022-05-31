ALABAMA (WHNT) – The state of Alabama held its Primary Election on May 24 and while several candidates were able to secure a spot on the General Election ballot, there were a few close races that will now go to a runoff election.
The runoff is set to take place on June 21.
There are eight state candidates and six candidates from the Tennessee Valley campaigning for their party’s nomination. Two of the more notable runoff races are the Democratic Gubernatorial and the Republican U.S. Senate Primary.
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers received 34% of the vote while her next-closest opponent, Malika Sanders-Fortier had just over 32% of the vote. One of these women will challenge incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who received 54% of the vote against her eight opponents.
In the Republican U.S. Senate race, top-polling candidates Katie Britt, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks were vying for the primary seat along with three others.
A former aide to retiring Senator Richard Shelby, Katie Britt received 45% of the vote, current U.S. Rep. and Huntsville-native Mo Brooks received 29% of the vote and retired U.S. Army pilot Mike Durant received 23% of the vote. Britt and Brooks will continue into the runoff for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination. The runoff winner will face the Democrat’s U.S. Senate nominee Will Boyd.
With the runoff just a few weeks away, News 19, Your Local Election Headquarters, wants you to know who to be watching over the next several weeks. Here’s a list of all of the candidates facing a runoff on June 21.
Gubernatorial Democratic Primary
- Yolanda Flowers
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
U.S. Senate Republican Primary
- Katie Britt
- Mo Brooks
U.S. 5th Congressional District Republican Primary
- Dale Strong
- Casey Wardynski
Secretary of State Republican Primary
- Jim Zeigler
- Wes Allen
State Auditor Republican Primary
- Andrew Sorrell
- Stan Cooke
House District 2 Republican Primary
- Ben Harrison
- Jason Black
House District 4 Republican Primary
- Parker Moore
- Patrick Johnson
House District 20 Republican Primary
- James Lomax
- Frances Taylor
Colbert County District Court Judge Republican Primary
- Chad Smith
- Mary Baschab-Haslacker
DeKalb County Board of Education District. No. 5 Republican Primary
- Robert Elliot
- Joseph Lee
Lauderdale County Commission District 1 Republican Primary
- Phillip Pettus II
- Brad Black
Lauderdale County Board of Education Place No. 2 Republican Primary
- B.J. Tully
- Gerald Freeman
Limestone County District Court Judge Republican Primary
- David Puckett
- Britley Brown
Lawrence County Commission District No. 5 Republican Primary
- Ned Thomas Jones
- Nathan Kitchens
For a list of the Primary Election results, click here. For the uncontested races, click here.