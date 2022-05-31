ALABAMA (WHNT) – The state of Alabama held its Primary Election on May 24 and while several candidates were able to secure a spot on the General Election ballot, there were a few close races that will now go to a runoff election.

The runoff is set to take place on June 21.

There are eight state candidates and six candidates from the Tennessee Valley campaigning for their party’s nomination. Two of the more notable runoff races are the Democratic Gubernatorial and the Republican U.S. Senate Primary.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers received 34% of the vote while her next-closest opponent, Malika Sanders-Fortier had just over 32% of the vote. One of these women will challenge incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who received 54% of the vote against her eight opponents.

In the Republican U.S. Senate race, top-polling candidates Katie Britt, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks were vying for the primary seat along with three others.

A former aide to retiring Senator Richard Shelby, Katie Britt received 45% of the vote, current U.S. Rep. and Huntsville-native Mo Brooks received 29% of the vote and retired U.S. Army pilot Mike Durant received 23% of the vote. Britt and Brooks will continue into the runoff for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination. The runoff winner will face the Democrat’s U.S. Senate nominee Will Boyd.

With the runoff just a few weeks away, News 19, Your Local Election Headquarters, wants you to know who to be watching over the next several weeks. Here’s a list of all of the candidates facing a runoff on June 21.

Gubernatorial Democratic Primary

Yolanda Flowers

Malika Sanders-Fortier

U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Katie Britt

Mo Brooks

U.S. 5th Congressional District Republican Primary

Dale Strong

Casey Wardynski

Secretary of State Republican Primary

Jim Zeigler

Wes Allen

State Auditor Republican Primary

Andrew Sorrell

Stan Cooke

House District 2 Republican Primary

Ben Harrison

Jason Black

House District 4 Republican Primary

Parker Moore

Patrick Johnson

House District 20 Republican Primary

James Lomax

Frances Taylor

Colbert County District Court Judge Republican Primary

Chad Smith

Mary Baschab-Haslacker

DeKalb County Board of Education District. No. 5 Republican Primary

Robert Elliot

Joseph Lee

Lauderdale County Commission District 1 Republican Primary

Phillip Pettus II

Brad Black

Lauderdale County Board of Education Place No. 2 Republican Primary

B.J. Tully

Gerald Freeman

Limestone County District Court Judge Republican Primary

David Puckett

Britley Brown

Lawrence County Commission District No. 5 Republican Primary

Ned Thomas Jones

Nathan Kitchens

