Guntersville city clerk prepares for first municipal election since COVID-19

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday, Aug. 25, is municipal election day across Northeast Alabama. It is the first one since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Betty Jones has been Guntersville’s city clerk for 22 years.

“Everyone in Guntersville knows that every vote counts. We had a one-vote mayoral election years ago, so your vote really, really is important and we want everyone to come out and vote,” said Jones.

She asked for voter patience because this election is more complicated than at-large voting.

“We’re the only city in the county that has districts. We have seven different districts therefore we have seven different ballots. We have seven different elections going on in one polling place so to speak,” explained Jones.

She told News 19 she does not want anyone to be afraid of coming to vote because of the coronavirus.

She said poll workers will be wearing face shields or masks. They will also have gloves if they choose to wear them.

There will also be plenty of extra pens, so no one is sharing.

“Our poll place is clean as a whistle. We’re doing everything we can to keep it clean. I have a person dedicated at the polls all day long to clean the doorknobs, to clean the tables,” explained Jones.

Jones added that voters are recommended to wear masks and social distance from others, but they will not turn anyone away for not wearing a mask.

Voters were able to absentee vote prior to Tuesday’s election.

“We probably had three to four times more ballots that we normally have, absentee because of COVID,” said Jones.

She said if someone did not receive their ballot in the mail, they should visit the polling place and vote through a provisional ballot.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Guntersville Recreation Center on Sunset Drive.