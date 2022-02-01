MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The gubernatorial race is in full swing and Tim James is one of the many challengers going up against Governor Kay Ivey. James stopped by Brownsboro to get a better look at the defense industry and a locally owned business.

James stopped by R & D Electronics Tuesday morning to see how locally owned businesses operate firsthand. R & D Electronics supplies parts to the Department of Defense and their contractors, an industry very active in Huntsville.

Tim James is the son of former Alabama governor ‘Fob’ James who served two terms in the 80s and 90s. This is not his first try at the governor’s mansion, he barely missed out on making the runoff for governor in 2010. He lost to Robert Bently by just over 200 votes.

“It’s true my dad gave Governor Ivey her first job in his first administration and she is a friend of our family for 40 years. But, we’re in a different season and we’re in a fight for the soul of a nation. It’s not where we were a decade ago,” James said at Tuesday’s event.

James added the hot topics he’s focusing on are mask mandates, improving test scores within schools and working with Alabama-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

Aside from Governor Ivey, who is seeking a second full term, James has competition from former Morgan County Commissioner Stacey Lee George, Opelika pastor Dean Odle, Springville mayor Dave Thomas, former ambassador to Slovenia Lindy Blanchard, former congressional candidate Dean Young, Donald Trent Jones, and president of King’s Home Lew Burdette, according to AL.com.

There are six people running for the Democratic candidacy for governor.

The primary elections for both parties will be held on May 24th, if a runoff election is scheduled for June 21st.