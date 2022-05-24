MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has won the Gubernatorial Republican Primary election Tuesday night with over 55% of the vote.

Ivey spoke to supporters and the media at her election night watch party in Montgomery, claiming victory shortly after 10 p.m.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be here with you all tonight as we celebrate this hard-fought victory. Let me tell you this – this could not have happened without each and every single one of you here tonight and watching at home,” Ivey said. “Your thoughts, your prayers, your support – and your votes – have allowed us to win the Republican Primary tonight outright. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Lindy Blanchard came in second with 19.25% of the vote and Time James in third with 15.74% of the vote so no runoff election is needed.

She also told her voters that the most important election still lies ahead, in November.

“Tonight, we celebrate, but tomorrow, it’s back to work. Tonight marks the end of one campaign and the beginning of another. And y’all, this is the most important one yet. The Democrats are going to do everything they can to try to take back power in this state and we cannot let them reverse the progress we’ve made in Alabama,” said Ivey. “I’m going to fight every single day to make sure the disaster we see playing out in Washington under Joe Biden never takes root here in Alabama. I’m going to continue being President Biden’s biggest roadblock. As I’ve said, ‘Poor Joe, Bless his heart.’”

There will be a runoff in the Democratic race between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Sanders-Fortier on June 21 which will determine who Gov. Ivey faces in the November general election.

