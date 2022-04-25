SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Republican candidates and voters are invited to a forum hosted by the Colbert County Republican Party.

The candidate forum will be held May 2 at the Ritz Theater (111, W 3rd Street, Sheffield) While any and all Republican candidates are welcome, Colbert County GOP officials said special Q&A sessions will be held for candidates in four races:

Colbert County District Attorney

Colbert County District Judge

Alabama State House District 3

Alabama State House District 7

Doors for the forum open at 5 p.m., with candidate introductions starting at 6 p.m.