Georgia election officials to give update on hand recount of ballots cast in presidential race

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Georgia’s Secretary of State Office is expected to give an update Tuesday morning about full hand-by-hand recount of all paper ballots cast in the presidential election.

It’s unclear if Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will attend the news conference as he has been in quarantine since his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and his allies have attacked Raffensperger, who is a Republican, saying mismanagement and fraud tainted the state’s presidential election.

“The secretary of state has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections,” GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — both of whom failed to win enough votes to avoid January runoffs with their Democratic opponents — said last week in a statement, without offering any evidence to back up their assertion. “He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

Over the weekend, Trump posted on social media that Raffensperger is “a so-called Republican (RINO),” an acronym for “Republican in name only.” Raffensperger disputed Trump’s claims that he made it easier for Democrats to cheat using mail-in ballots. The secretary also called U.S. Rep Doug Collins, who is running Trump’s Georgia recount effort, a “liar.” On Monday, Raffensperger told The Washington Post that he believed South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was pressuring him to improperly discard ballots. Graham dismissed the allegation as “ridiculous.”

Also on Monday, Georgia state officials called on the Floyd County elections manager to step down after it was announced that 2,600 ballots were not uploaded to the state’s computer system on election night.

The ballots were not uploaded due to a human error rather than an equipment error, according to Gabriel Sterling, an official with Georgia’s Secretary of State. The ballots changed the margin by about 800 ballots toward President Donald Trump, slightly reducing Biden’s lead in the state from just over 14,100 to approximately 13,300.

The AP has not declared a winner in Georgia, where Biden leads Trump by 0.3 percentage points. There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. It is AP’s practice not to call a race that is – or is likely to become – subject to a recount.