Election Day is here!

GALLERY: Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday

by: Drew Taylor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the polls began to open early Tuesday morning, there were already lines of voters at many places across Central Alabama.

In-person voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Here are a few photos of the voters who have waited all morning to vote:

  • Voters in line at Meadowbrook Church in Shelby County (Courtesy Nick Feduccia)
  • Voters in line at the Bessemer Civic Center (Courtesy Vicki Porter)
  • Voters lined up at Centerpoint Community Baptist Church (Courtesy Marlon Price)
  • Voters at Legion Field (Courtesy Hillary Simon)
  • Voters at New Life Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa (Courtesy Tim Reid)
  • Voters at Shoal Creek Church (Courtesy Ashley Gann)
  • Voters at Brook Hills Church in Shelby County (Courtesy Landon Wexler)
  • Voters at Crestway Baptist Church (Courtesy Tim Ros)
  • Voters at Madison Park Business South (Courtesy JJ Jinright)
  • Voters at North Shelby Baptist Church (Courtesy Art Franklin)
  • Voters at Homewood Public Library (Courtesy Conan Gasque)
  • Voters at Mountain View Church (Courtesy Toby Carter)
  • Voters at Horizon Church in Columbiana (Courtesy Bianca Harris)
  • Voters at the Pelham Civic Complex (Courtesy Chuck Taylor)

Feel free to submit photos of voter lines to webstaff@cbs42.com.

