Franklin County Commission chairman hopeful for strong voter turnout

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — On Super Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission chairman wants voters to be aware of the power their votes have.

All four of Franklin County’s commission seats will be on Tuesday’s ballot with eight Republicans running for each respective district. Two Democrats running for districts two and four respectively, are running unopposed and won’t be on the ballot. Commission Chairman Barry Moore says he’s hopeful for a strong voter turnout despite the chance of rain.

“These are important races,” Moore said. “They oversee the budget, county budget, they work with different entities, they work with also our legislators here in Alabama and at Washington, and so they develop that relationship.”

Chairman Moore says there is a broad spectrum of duties the county commissioners will be expected to perform and he stresses the importance of every vote—and the sacrifices that were made to have one.