COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Sheriff Frank Williamson will keep his title for another term, thanks to a majority of those living in Colbert County casting their vote for him.

Williamson, who has been sheriff since 2015, won the primary race on Tuesday with 75% of the vote.

His only competitor, candidate Kenneth Smith, walked away with 24% of the vote.

Both men ran as Democrats.

Sheriff Williamson served as a deputy for the department on the streets for over six years before being elected as sheriff. Prior to that, he worked for a phone company in the county straight out of college.

Williamson was elected into the role the same year Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton was elected as sheriff in his county.