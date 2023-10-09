HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A number of events are set to converge in the Alabama House District 10 Special Election on Oct. 10.

Tuesday marks the final day of qualifying for major party candidates in the House District 10 race. The district includes Madison and South Madison County.

The seat is vacant following the late August arrest and resignation of David Cole, who won the seat in 2022. Cole was accused of using a false address in the district to run for the seat. Prosecutors say he voted twice using that address.

Cole is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday morning. Qualifying for major party candidates ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Republican Teddy Powell is holding a campaign kickoff event Tuesday evening.

As part of his plea agreement with the Alabama Attorney General’s office, Cole is expected to plead guilty to knowingly voting at a polling place where he was not authorized. The plea deal calls for a three-year sentence – with 60 days in the Madison County jail and the remainder on probation.

Cole’s plea deal also calls for restitution payments of his legislative salary and per diem, which totals around $53,000. He resigned following his arrest and now the seat has to be filled.

Republican Teddy Powell, a Madison City Councilman is the only Republican who has qualified to run for the seat, according to the Alabama Republican Party website. Powell qualified last week to run for the seat.

“I’m proud to call Madison my home. I’m honored to serve on the council, and I am excited about the opportunity to serve the people of my home as their voice in Montgomery,” he said in a news release. “I look forward to meeting the voters in District 10, listening to their concerns, and earning their vote. I’ve always enjoyed working hard and this campaign will be no different; I plan to work hard, share my ideas, and run a strong campaign.”

Democrat Marilyn Lands, who finished second in the 2022 District 10 race with 45 percent of the vote, told News 19 Monday that she is excited to have an opportunity run for the seat.

“I’ve worked and lived in this community my whole life, this is my home,” Lands said. “These people are my neighbors and I think this is a very special place. We’re ready for something new, tired of politics as usual. We need somebody who can bring unity and bring us together, to help move us forward. It’s just time for a change, time to look for new solutions.”

The special election primary is set for Dec. 10, and a runoff, if necessary is set for Jan. 9.

Libertarian Elijah Boyd is also running for the seat. He needs to obtain 492 signatures by Dec. 12 to appear on the ballot for the District 10 general election which is set for March 26.