LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – After eight years as a Limestone County commissioner, Ben Harrison has his sights set on Montgomery.

The Alabama native announced his bid for Alabama House District 2 Thursday morning. Harrison served two terms, representing Commission District 4 from 2012 to 2020 when he was unseated by independent newcomer LaDon Townsend.

Harrison attended Owens Junior High and West Limestone High School, where he graduated in 1978. He continued his education, attending Calhoun Community College and Auburn University, where he obtained a degree in engineering. After overseeing three different areas as a technical services manager for Kohler, Harrison left the corporate world in 2001, starting a small, family business.

During his time in office, three ethics complaints were made against Harrison, alleging he used his office for personal gain. However, the Alabama Ethics Commission cleared him of any wrongdoing in 2020.

This was not a decision that I made lightly, but something that I felt called to do after a lot of thought and prayer. I love this community, and it would be an honor for me to serve the people across District 2 if elected. I have so many great friends, neighbors, and family members in both Lauderdale and Limestone counties. This district is my home, and I am excited about the possibility of helping make sure it stays safe, successful and strong moving forward. Former Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison

Harrison faces three other candidates in the House District 2 Republican primary on May 24:

Limestone County District 3 Comissioner Jason Black

Kimberly Butler

Terrence Irelan