Former Limestone County assistant district attorney announces bid for district judge

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A local attorney and former assistant district attorney is running for Limestone County district judge.

Republican Eddie Alley announced Sunday he is running for election to Limestone County District Judge Place 2 in the 2022 election.

In addition to his former service as an Assistant District Attorney for the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office, Alley has served as a special federal prosecutor for the George W. Bush administration, a special municipal judge in the City of Athens, and a special probate judge for Limestone County.

The Athens native is married to Dr. Sharie Alley and they have two daughters.

Alley graduated with honors from both the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama School of Law.

He’s a member in good standing of the Alabama Bar Association and the Limestone County Bar Association, as well as a past member of the Rotary Club of Athens and past board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Athens.

“Having served as a prosecutor, defense attorney, a special municipal judge, and an educator, I’ve seen the impact the District Judge has on individuals from all sides. I believe my experience, my belief in fairness, and my integrity give me the best understanding on how to serve our citizens as their District Judge.” Eddie Alley, candidate for Limestone County District Judge Place 2

As of Jan. 9, the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office shows Alley is unopposed for Limestone County District Judge Place 2.

The 2022 primary election is scheduled for May 24, with the general election slated for Nov. 8.