FBI warns cyber threats could delay voting in upcoming general election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement on Thursday, warning that cyber threats could delay voting in the upcoming general election.

The FBI said cyber actors have been attempting to compromise election systems that register and house voter information and provide unofficial election night reporting.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed Thursday that similar attempts have been occurring in Alabama.



“I will not tell you the attempts we receive, because that would only help the actors, because we have rebuffed those attempts. But what we will do is we will be prepared to respond to those attacks and others that are introduced now and in the future,” said Merrill.

Merrill also stressed that he is confident that the upcoming general election will run smoothly in Alabama.

