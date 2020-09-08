Facebook paying users to quit its apps ahead of November election

Facebook will reportedly pay some of its users to quit using its app for a while ahead of the November election.

It’s part of a study into the impact of social media on political attitudes and behaviors during the upcoming election, which facebook announced on Monday.

The Washington Post later reported that those users could be paid up to $120 and posted a screenshot of a survey sent to some Instagram users.

It tells them that if they opt in, they would deactivate their facebook or instagram accounts later this month.

The accounts would be inactive for either one or six weeks, and some users would then have to take a survey before their accounts are re-activated.

The company says the study will be done by independent researchers who are not paid by Facebook.