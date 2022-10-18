HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In just three short weeks, voters all across the state of Alabama will head to the polls for the Midterm Election on November 8.

Drake State Community & Technical College wanted to make sure it’s students and members of the community were able to get information, ahead of the vote.

In conjunction with the organization When We All Vote, Drake State hosted an event called “Vote Loud.”

The event was aimed at giving non-partisan voter and election information to young voters.

One of the event presenters, Elijah Baker, said students need to recognize the importance of doing their homework before heading to the polls.

“Being an educated voter is doing your research on everybody who is on the ballot,” Baker said.

In addition to hammering home the importance of informed voting, Drake State Dean of Students Nicole Bell reminded students of their voting rights, and how they got them. She spoke on the struggles African Americans, women, and minorities went through to earn the right to vote.

“People marched, they protested, they stood in lines, to try to educate people on why it was so important for everybody to be able to vote,” Bell said.

Jessica Love is a Blue Eagle Student Ambassador at Drake State. She was also one of the co-presenters at the event.

She said it is important for students who may be on the fence about voting, that every vote matters.

“We can’t talk about change if you’re not willing to fight for change,” Love said. “The change actually starts when you start voting.”

The students who attended the event were a mix of Drake State full-time students, and high school-aged dual-enrollment students.

While not all of the dual-enrollment students are of voting age just yet, organizers say it is important that they take in the information early, and also share it with their families.

Those who attended the event were given information packets with important dates and deadlines for the upcoming election, as well as a voting checklist. There were sample ballots on hand so people could familiarize themselves with what they could be voting on, and also voter handbooks were available.

Some of the important dates for the upcoming election are listed below:

October 24: Voter registration deadline.

November 3: The last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person.

November 7: This is the deadline for dropping off absentee ballots in person. Must be dropped off by 5:00pm.

November 8: Election Day

November 8: Mailed absentee ballots must be received by county election officials by noon.

You can find more information on the upcoming election, including sample ballots, a link to register to vote online, and how to find your polling location on the Alabama Secretary of State website.