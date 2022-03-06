FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Democratic Party will play host to candidates for statewide and congressional office at a meet-and-greet next month.

On April 7, DeKalb Democrats will host candidates at their headquarters located at 205 Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne at 7 p.m.

“DeKalb County Democrats are very excited to welcome our Democratic Candidates to Fort Payne,” said Pam Miles, chair of the DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee.

The candidates confirmed to be in attendance include U.S. Senate candidates Dr. Will Boyd and Brandaun Dean; District 4 congressional candidates, Rick Neighbors and Rhonda Gore; Gubernatorial candidates, Chad “Chig” Martin, Yolanda Flowers, and Doug “New Blue” Smith; and Attorney General candidate Wendell Major.

“So often rural counties get overlooked by state wide candidates, but our 2022 candidates know every vote is important and we’re so glad to welcome them to DeKalb County,” Miles concluded.

Miles said more candidate could be confirmed for the event later on.