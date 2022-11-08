HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol.

Republican Dale Strong is expected to be the next representative for Alabama, serving the 5th Congressional District.

Strong won the seat after defeating Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P.J. Greer in Tuesday night’s election. With 99% of precincts reporting, Strong led with 141,988 votes to Warner-Stanton’s 62,466 votes, followed by Greer with 6,740.

Strong will take over the seat from U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who opted to run for U.S. Senate instead of re-election to the House.

Strong says he’s a true conservative and wants to take traditional Christian values to Washington D.C., endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

He says Congress needs to get back to work on completing the wall at the Mexico border, supporting law enforcement, fighting inflation and ensuring national security. Strong says he’s ready to unite people at the national level to accomplish change that will benefit North Alabama.

Strong served as chair of the Madison County Commission since 2012 but has been in office in Madison County since 1996.