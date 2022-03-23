HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong refused to comment on former President Donald Trump pulling his endorsement for Representative Mo Brooks but instead chose to focus on replacing Brooks as a United States Congressman.

Voters are set to go to the polls and decide who will fill Alabama’s open congressional seat in District 5 at the primary elections on May 24.

In February, there was an effort to remove Strong from the GOP primary ballot because he led the efforts to move a Confederate statue from the Madison County Courthouse grounds in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

But Strong remained undeterred. Since announcing his candidacy to succeed Brooks, Strong has received a fair share of endorsements. Strong told News 19 that the criticism has not hurt his confidence.

“People have been very gracious and they are ready to vote. That’s the way I look at it. They have seen plenty of ads, seen plenty of signs but we’re excited,” Strong said.

Strong has chosen instead to emphasize his history as a lifelong republican, saying that being on the ballot is all about his kinship with his home state.

His seat as the Madison County Commission Chairman makes him the solid favorite. But that of course is up to the voters in the upcoming primary in May.

“Things are going great here in North Alabama but D.C. is a little broken right now. I believe that we can offer something to D.C. and I think it’s going to be coming in the form of Dale Strong the next United States congressman,” he said.

Strong says that now more than ever that the state of Alabama is in the national spotlight.

“The big thing is Alabama is on the national stage. You look at what we do here at Redstone Arsenal, you look at Research Park, and then you look at what’s going on here agriculturally. We have a very diverse district that’s got a lot of issues that need to be represented. I think that’s what I’m going to offer as the next United States congressman,” said Strong.

News 19 will be catching up with candidates in the race for the house and senate as the date for the primary draws closer.