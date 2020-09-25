City of Florence wants voters to be aware of polling place changes

FLORENCE, Ala. — Municipal runoff elections are less than two weeks away and the City of Florence wants you to be aware of a few changes.

Voters in District 5 who would normally vote at Forest Hills School will now vote at Chapel Church. Also, in District 5, if you voted at Harlan School, your location has been changed to the Fairground Road Center. Lastly, in District 6, if you voted at Mars Hill School, your location is now Saint James United Methodist Church.

The city also wants to remind voters that the deadline to send in an absentee ballot application is Thursday, October 1.

“We have to have that application in house in our hands by 5:00 p.m. that day,” City Clerk Bob Leyde said. “We will then turn around and mail out the ballots to anybody that has applied by that date.”

In order for an absentee ballot to be counted, it must be postmarked by October 5.