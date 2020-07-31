City of Florence gives instructions for absentee voting

FLORENCE, Ala. — Municipal elections are getting closer each day and the City of Florence wants to make sure absentee voters are well-prepared.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters concerned about the virus can cast an absentee ballot. Those voters can check a box on the ballot application that reads, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”

Voters mailing in those applications must also include a copy of their photo ID in order to receive a ballot. They should also be aware of the deadlines.

“We would like to remind everybody that if you get a ballot and you’re going to mail it back in, then it does need to be postmarked by the 24th and we actually have to receive it by noon on the 25th,” Bob Leyde, Florence City Clerk said.

Absentee voters can also request a ballot by visiting the city clerk’s office at Florence City Hall, but they must call ahead. The last day to request the application for an absentee ballot is August 20.