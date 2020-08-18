Candidates & Races for upcoming Municipal Elections

The next Municipal Elections in the state of Alabama will be August 25, 2020.

Below is a list of qualified candidates for each city. The cities are listen in alphabetical order. We are still awaiting responses from some municipalities ahead of the election.

Please note: We purposely left off any races where candidates are uncontested.

Arab

No information at this time

Ardmore

  • Town Council, Place 1: Mary Hobbs, Dale Edwards

Athens

  • Mayor: Russell Johnson, Ronnie Marks (i), Brian Terry
  • City Council, Place 4: Marcia Day, Dana Sims Henry

Boaz

  • Mayor: David Dyar (i), Tim Walker
  • Council, Place 1: David Ellis, Darrell Parker
  • Council, Place 2: Jeff Davis, Josh Greer
  • Council, Place 3: Johnny Willis, Jerry Battles
  • Place 4: Jeff Sims, Chad Cofield

Bridgeport

  • City Council, Place 2: Kevin Brooks, Michelle Smith Willis
  • City Council, Place 4: Lindsey Busetto, Barry Hughes, Douglas McCutchen
  • City Council Place 5: Wayne Crabtree, Leon Dave

Cherokee

No information at this time

Collinsville

No information at this time

Courtland

No information at this time

Crossville

  • Mayor: Tera Fortenberry, Roger Dino Richards 
  • Council, Place 1: Jinnette Bixby, Nelson Ferrell 
  • Council, Place 2: Brad Hood, Misty Spence 
  • Council, Place 3: Larry Colvin, Faye Kilgo 
  • Council Place 4: Lisa D. Collins, Tommy Griffin, Bryan Ray 
  • Council Place 5: Jimmy F. Barnhill, Connie Brothers, Steven Smith

Decatur

  • Mayor: Jonathan Baggs, James Barnum, Tab Bowling (i), David Childers, Butch Matthews, John Moore Sr., Paul Serwatka
  • City Council, District 4: Charles Kirby (i), Hunter Pepper

Douglas

No information at this time

Eva

No information at this time

Falkville

No information at this time

Florence

  • Mayor: Andy Betterton, John Hargett, Steve Holt, Sam Pendleton, Christian Rucker
  • City County, District 1: Kaytrina Simmons, Dave Smith
  • City County, District 2: John Bowen, William “Dick” Jordan, Billy Ray Simpson, River Zurinsky
  • City County, District 3: Bill Griffin, Matthew Sufczinski
  • City County, District 4: Josh Bowling, Michelle Rupe Eubanks
  • City County, District 5: Blake Edwards, Michael Ledbetter, Bill Smoak, Thomas Spence
  • City County, District 6: Brandon Balentine, Jimmy Oliver
  • School Board, District 4: MaLeah Chaney, Tom Wissert
  • School Board, District 6: Britton Watson, Rachel Winston

Fort Payne

  • City Council at Large (5 with most votes sit on council): Wade Hill (i), Johnny Eberhart (i), Lynn Brewer (i), Jimmy Ballinger, Randall Ham, Roger Ingle, Kerry Jones, Jeff Koch, Charlene Magbie, Ken Mayo, Celeste Ragan, Diego Reynoso, Angie Shugart, John M. Smith, Phillip Smith, Leslie Vaughn, Walter Watson, Neal Wooten

Fyffe

No information at this time

Geraldine

  • Council at large (top 5 chosen): Angelia F. Camp, Tim Gilbert, Sherrie Hiett, Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt, Shon Rogers, Stanley Rooks, Joseph “Joey” Satterfield, Scott Tarrant, Tony Taylor

Guntersville

  • Mayor: Leigh Dollar (i), Wes Long, Paula Fant Wallace
  • City Council, District 1: Shenequah DeBerry, Sanchez Watkins (i)
  • City Council, District 2: Kyle Atkins, Phillip Kelley (i), Larry Wilson
  • City Council, District 3: Denton Gillen, John Myers (i)
  • City Council, District 4: Rusty Glines, Carson Ray (i)
  • City Council, District 5: James Maze, Donald Myers (i)
  • City Council, District 6: Tom Haynie, Rich Russell
  • City Council, District 7: Claudia Smith, Randall Whitaker (i)

Gurley

  • Mayor: Larry Hollingsworth, Stan Simpson
  • Town Council, Place 1: Tony Franklin Bryant, Bill Dear
  • Town Council, Place 2: Kenneth Miller, Robert Wynn
  • Town Council, Place 4: Joseph Belles, Dorothy (Dot) Johnson
  • Town Council, Place 5: Richard Meyers, Andy Whitten

Hartselle

  • City Council, Place 4: Virginia Alexander, Travis Smith
  • City Council, Place 5: Ken Doss, Brandon McMurry, Bryan Smith
  • School Board, Place 1: Amy Pace, Monty Vest
  • School Board, Place 4: John Griffith, Daxton Maze

Sample Ballot available here.

Henagar

No information at this time

Hodges

No information at this time

Hollywood

  • Mayor: Jerry Adkins, Add Martin, Darron McCamey

Huntsville

  • Mayor: Tommy Battle (i), Jackie Reed, Maurice Shingleton Jr., Andy Woloszyn
  • City Council, District 1: Chris Baker, Devyn Keith (i), Joseph Wayman
  • City Council, District 5: Will Culver (i), Tom Hopf, John Meredith
  • Board of Education, District 1: Deidra Gopher, Michelle Watkins

Ider

No information at this time

Killen

  • Legal Sale & Distribution of Alcohol

Langston

No information at this time

Leighton

No information at this time

Lexington

  • Town Council, Place 4: Peggy McGee (i), Brian Keith McGuire
  • Legal Sale & Distribution of Alcohol

Littleville

  • Mayor: Scott Howard, Ronald Morrow
  • Town Council, Place 1: Jenna Daniel, David McAnally
  • Town Council, Place 2: Ronald Berry, Jack Mitchell
  • Town Council, Place 4: Chase White, Diana Young
  • Town Council, Place 5: Bobby Childers, Donald Pennington

Madison

  • Mayor: Marc Highsmith, Paul Finley (i)
  • City Council, District 1: James Ross, Maura Wroblewski (i)
  • City Council, District 2: Joseph Gaines, Steve Smith (i), Connie Spears
  • City Council, District 3: Brian Goodwin, Teddy Powell (i)
  • City Council, District 4: Jocelyn Broer, Greg Shaw (i)
  • City Council, District 5: Ranae Bartlett, Ryan Clark
  • City Council, District 6: Gerald Clark (i), Karen Denzine

Mentone

  • Council, Place 2: David Allgood, JD Trammell

Moulton

  • Mayor: Chris Terry, Roger Weatherwax
  • Council, District 1: Joyce Jeffreys, Danny Morris
  • Council, District 5: Pamela Moser, Brent White

Muscle Shoals

  • Mayor: Chelsea Kauchick, Mike Lockhart (i), Danny McMillin
  • City Council, District 1: Chris Hall (i), Rita Nelson
  • City Council, District 2: Donnie Allen, Gina Clark, Leon Madden
  • City Council, District 3: Scott Hunter, Willis Thompson
  • City Council, District 4: Waylon Huguley, Ken Sockwell (i)
  • City Council, District 5: Daron Goodloe, Jody Lanier, David Moore, Mike Price

North Courtland

  • Mayor: Riely Evans Sr., Everette Mayes
  • Council, Place 2: Ernestine Martin, Shirley Mayes, Jeffrey Steward
  • Council, Place 3: JB Jones, Ronald Jones

Owens Cross Roads

No information at this time

Phil Campbell

  • Mayor: Jim Bonner, Victor Hawkins, Mike McQuary
  • Council, Place 4: Lynn Landers, Derrick Herron

Priceville

No information at this time

Rainsville

No information at this time

Red Bay

  • Mayor: Charlene Fancher, Johnny Adams,Jerrit Gassaway, Juston Scott

Rogersville

No information at this time

Russellville

No information at this time

Sardis City

  • Council, Place 1: Scott Whitt, Chris Wahl and Bobby Pounds
  • Council, Place 2: Brian N. Carnes and G.R. “Cooter” Mosley

Scottsboro

  • Mayor: Jim McCamy, Robin Shelton (i)
  • City Council, District 1: Ralph Dawe, Greg Mashburn (i)
  • City Council, District 2: Dale Langella, Patrick Stewart (i), Nita Tolliver

Section

No information at this time

Sheffield

No information at this time

Skyline

No information at this time

Somerville

No information at this time

Stevenson

  • Mayor: Rickey Steele (i), Mike Cloud
  • City Council, Place 3: Clyde Jackson, Glenda Taylor (i)
  • City Council, Place 4: Don Crabtree, Keith Davis (i)

St. Florian

  • Town Council, Place 3: Marguerite Eckl, Matt Eckl

Sylvania

  • Mayor: Terry McClendon, Thomas Miller
  • Council, Place 2: Claude Callaham, Edward Wilbanks

Town Creek

No information at this time

Tuscumbia

  • City Council, District 2: Sydney Nall, Geraldin Byrd Thompson (i)

Valley Head

No information at this time

Vina

No Information at this time

Waterloo

  • Mayor: Don Raper (i), Miranda Simpson
  • Council Member, Place 3: Patricia Alexander, Ricky Haggard (i)
  • Council Member, Place 5: Matthew Prochaska, Jeremy Simpson

Woodville

  • Mayor: Steve W. Helms (i), Billy Keel, Michael Miller
  • Town Council, Place 2: Cody W. Manning, David Meeks
  • Town Council, Place 5: Kelly J. Burwell, Tommy Franks

We did not include unopposed candidates because they have already been declared the winner. Some towns are not listed because all races were unopposed, including Albertville, New Hope, Paint Rock, Pisgah, Trinity.

There are some municipalities for which we are missing information. If you are a city official who needs to add to this list, please fill out the form below.

