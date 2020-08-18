Candidates & Races for upcoming Municipal Elections

The next Municipal Elections in the state of Alabama will be August 25, 2020.

Below is a list of qualified candidates for each city. The cities are listen in alphabetical order. We are still awaiting responses from some municipalities ahead of the election.

Please note: We purposely left off any races where candidates are uncontested.

Arab

No information at this time

Ardmore

Town Council, Place 1: Mary Hobbs, Dale Edwards

Athens

Mayor: Russell Johnson, Ronnie Marks (i), Brian Terry

Boaz

Mayor: David Dyar (i), Tim Walker

Johnny Willis, Jerry Battles Place 4: Jeff Sims, Chad Cofield

Bridgeport

City Council, Place 2: Kevin Brooks, Michelle Smith Willis

Kevin Brooks, Michelle Smith Willis City Council, Place 4: Lindsey Busetto, Barry Hughes, Douglas McCutchen

Lindsey Busetto, Barry Hughes, Douglas McCutchen City Council Place 5: Wayne Crabtree, Leon Dave

Cherokee

No information at this time

Collinsville

No information at this time

Courtland

No information at this time

Crossville

Mayor: Tera Fortenberry, Roger Dino Richards

Larry Colvin, Faye Kilgo Council Place 4: Lisa D. Collins, Tommy Griffin, Bryan Ray

Lisa D. Collins, Tommy Griffin, Bryan Ray Council Place 5: Jimmy F. Barnhill, Connie Brothers, Steven Smith

Decatur

Mayor: Jonathan Baggs, James Barnum, Tab Bowling (i), David Childers, Butch Matthews, John Moore Sr., Paul Serwatka

Douglas

No information at this time

Eva

No information at this time

Falkville

No information at this time

Florence

Mayor: Andy Betterton, John Hargett, Steve Holt, Sam Pendleton, Christian Rucker

Brandon Balentine, Jimmy Oliver School Board, District 4: MaLeah Chaney, Tom Wissert

MaLeah Chaney, Tom Wissert School Board, District 6: Britton Watson, Rachel Winston

Fort Payne

City Council at Large (5 with most votes sit on council): Wade Hill (i), Johnny Eberhart (i), Lynn Brewer (i), Jimmy Ballinger, Randall Ham, Roger Ingle, Kerry Jones, Jeff Koch, Charlene Magbie, Ken Mayo, Celeste Ragan, Diego Reynoso, Angie Shugart, John M. Smith, Phillip Smith, Leslie Vaughn, Walter Watson, Neal Wooten

Fyffe

No information at this time

Geraldine

Council at large (top 5 chosen): Angelia F. Camp, Tim Gilbert, Sherrie Hiett, Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt, Shon Rogers, Stanley Rooks, Joseph “Joey” Satterfield, Scott Tarrant, Tony Taylor

Guntersville

Mayor: Leigh Dollar (i), Wes Long, Paula Fant Wallace

Tom Haynie, Rich Russell City Council, District 7: Claudia Smith, Randall Whitaker (i)

Gurley

Mayor: Larry Hollingsworth, Stan Simpson

Joseph Belles, Dorothy (Dot) Johnson Town Council, Place 5: Richard Meyers, Andy Whitten

Hartselle

City Council, Place 4: Virginia Alexander, Travis Smith

Ken Doss, Brandon McMurry, Bryan Smith School Board, Place 1: Amy Pace, Monty Vest

Amy Pace, Monty Vest School Board, Place 4: John Griffith, Daxton Maze

Sample Ballot available here.

Henagar

No information at this time

Hodges

No information at this time

Hollywood

Mayor: Jerry Adkins, Add Martin, Darron McCamey

Huntsville

Mayor: Tommy Battle (i), Jackie Reed, Maurice Shingleton Jr., Andy Woloszyn

Chris Baker, Devyn Keith (i), Joseph Wayman City Council, District 5: Will Culver (i), Tom Hopf, John Meredith

Will Culver (i), Tom Hopf, John Meredith Board of Education, District 1: Deidra Gopher, Michelle Watkins

Ider

No information at this time

Killen

Legal Sale & Distribution of Alcohol

Langston

No information at this time

Leighton

No information at this time

Lexington

Town Council, Place 4: Peggy McGee (i), Brian Keith McGuire

Littleville

Mayor: Scott Howard, Ronald Morrow

Ronald Berry, Jack Mitchell Town Council, Place 4: Chase White, Diana Young

Chase White, Diana Young Town Council, Place 5: Bobby Childers, Donald Pennington

Madison

Mayor: Marc Highsmith, Paul Finley (i)

Joseph Gaines, Steve Smith (i), Connie Spears City Council, District 3: Brian Goodwin, Teddy Powell (i)

Brian Goodwin, Teddy Powell (i) City Council, District 4: Jocelyn Broer, Greg Shaw (i)

Jocelyn Broer, Greg Shaw (i) City Council, District 5: Ranae Bartlett, Ryan Clark

Ranae Bartlett, Ryan Clark City Council, District 6: Gerald Clark (i), Karen Denzine

Mentone

Council, Place 2: David Allgood, JD Trammell

Moulton

Mayor: Chris Terry, Roger Weatherwax

Joyce Jeffreys, Danny Morris Council, District 5: Pamela Moser, Brent White

Muscle Shoals

Mayor: Chelsea Kauchick, Mike Lockhart (i), Danny McMillin

Donnie Allen, Gina Clark, Leon Madden City Council, District 3: Scott Hunter, Willis Thompson

Scott Hunter, Willis Thompson City Council, District 4: Waylon Huguley, Ken Sockwell (i)

Waylon Huguley, Ken Sockwell (i) City Council, District 5: Daron Goodloe, Jody Lanier, David Moore, Mike Price

North Courtland

Mayor: Riely Evans Sr., Everette Mayes

Ernestine Martin, Shirley Mayes, Jeffrey Steward Council, Place 3: JB Jones, Ronald Jones

Owens Cross Roads

No information at this time

Phil Campbell

Mayor: Jim Bonner, Victor Hawkins, Mike McQuary

Jim Bonner, Victor Hawkins, Mike McQuary Council, Place 4: Lynn Landers, Derrick Herron

Priceville

No information at this time

Rainsville

No information at this time

Red Bay

Mayor: Charlene Fancher, Johnny Adams,Jerrit Gassaway, Juston Scott

Rogersville

No information at this time

Russellville

No information at this time

Sardis City

Council, Place 1: Scott Whitt, Chris Wahl and Bobby Pounds

Scottsboro

Mayor: Jim McCamy, Robin Shelton (i)

Ralph Dawe, Greg Mashburn (i) City Council, District 2: Dale Langella, Patrick Stewart (i), Nita Tolliver

Section

No information at this time

Sheffield

No information at this time

Skyline

No information at this time

Somerville

No information at this time

Stevenson

Mayor: Rickey Steele (i), Mike Cloud

Clyde Jackson, Glenda Taylor (i) City Council, Place 4: Don Crabtree, Keith Davis (i)

St. Florian

Town Council, Place 3: Marguerite Eckl, Matt Eckl

Sylvania

Mayor: Terry McClendon, Thomas Miller

Town Creek

No information at this time

Tuscumbia

City Council, District 2: Sydney Nall, Geraldin Byrd Thompson (i)

Valley Head

No information at this time

Vina

No Information at this time

Waterloo

Mayor: Don Raper (i), Miranda Simpson

Patricia Alexander, Ricky Haggard (i) Council Member, Place 5: Matthew Prochaska, Jeremy Simpson

Woodville

Mayor: Steve W. Helms (i), Billy Keel, Michael Miller

Cody W. Manning, David Meeks Town Council, Place 5: Kelly J. Burwell, Tommy Franks

We did not include unopposed candidates because they have already been declared the winner. Some towns are not listed because all races were unopposed, including Albertville, New Hope, Paint Rock, Pisgah, Trinity.

There are some municipalities for which we are missing information. If you are a city official who needs to add to this list, please fill out the form below.