Candidates & Races for upcoming Municipal Elections

The next Municipal Elections in the state of Alabama will be August 25, 2020.
Below is a list of qualified candidates for each city. The cities are listen in alphabetical order. We are still awaiting responses from some municipalities ahead of the election.
Please note: We purposely left off any races where candidates are uncontested.
Arab
No information at this time
Ardmore
- Town Council, Place 1: Mary Hobbs, Dale Edwards
Athens
- Mayor: Russell Johnson, Ronnie Marks (i), Brian Terry
- City Council, Place 4: Marcia Day, Dana Sims Henry
Boaz
- Mayor: David Dyar (i), Tim Walker
- Council, Place 1: David Ellis, Darrell Parker
- Council, Place 2: Jeff Davis, Josh Greer
- Council, Place 3: Johnny Willis, Jerry Battles
- Place 4: Jeff Sims, Chad Cofield
Bridgeport
- City Council, Place 2: Kevin Brooks, Michelle Smith Willis
- City Council, Place 4: Lindsey Busetto, Barry Hughes, Douglas McCutchen
- City Council Place 5: Wayne Crabtree, Leon Dave
Cherokee
No information at this time
Collinsville
No information at this time
Courtland
No information at this time
Crossville
- Mayor: Tera Fortenberry, Roger Dino Richards
- Council, Place 1: Jinnette Bixby, Nelson Ferrell
- Council, Place 2: Brad Hood, Misty Spence
- Council, Place 3: Larry Colvin, Faye Kilgo
- Council Place 4: Lisa D. Collins, Tommy Griffin, Bryan Ray
- Council Place 5: Jimmy F. Barnhill, Connie Brothers, Steven Smith
Decatur
- Mayor: Jonathan Baggs, James Barnum, Tab Bowling (i), David Childers, Butch Matthews, John Moore Sr., Paul Serwatka
- City Council, District 4: Charles Kirby (i), Hunter Pepper
Douglas
No information at this time
Eva
No information at this time
Falkville
No information at this time
Florence
- Mayor: Andy Betterton, John Hargett, Steve Holt, Sam Pendleton, Christian Rucker
- City County, District 1: Kaytrina Simmons, Dave Smith
- City County, District 2: John Bowen, William “Dick” Jordan, Billy Ray Simpson, River Zurinsky
- City County, District 3: Bill Griffin, Matthew Sufczinski
- City County, District 4: Josh Bowling, Michelle Rupe Eubanks
- City County, District 5: Blake Edwards, Michael Ledbetter, Bill Smoak, Thomas Spence
- City County, District 6: Brandon Balentine, Jimmy Oliver
- School Board, District 4: MaLeah Chaney, Tom Wissert
- School Board, District 6: Britton Watson, Rachel Winston
Fort Payne
- City Council at Large (5 with most votes sit on council): Wade Hill (i), Johnny Eberhart (i), Lynn Brewer (i), Jimmy Ballinger, Randall Ham, Roger Ingle, Kerry Jones, Jeff Koch, Charlene Magbie, Ken Mayo, Celeste Ragan, Diego Reynoso, Angie Shugart, John M. Smith, Phillip Smith, Leslie Vaughn, Walter Watson, Neal Wooten
Fyffe
No information at this time
Geraldine
- Council at large (top 5 chosen): Angelia F. Camp, Tim Gilbert, Sherrie Hiett, Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt, Shon Rogers, Stanley Rooks, Joseph “Joey” Satterfield, Scott Tarrant, Tony Taylor
Guntersville
- Mayor: Leigh Dollar (i), Wes Long, Paula Fant Wallace
- City Council, District 1: Shenequah DeBerry, Sanchez Watkins (i)
- City Council, District 2: Kyle Atkins, Phillip Kelley (i), Larry Wilson
- City Council, District 3: Denton Gillen, John Myers (i)
- City Council, District 4: Rusty Glines, Carson Ray (i)
- City Council, District 5: James Maze, Donald Myers (i)
- City Council, District 6: Tom Haynie, Rich Russell
- City Council, District 7: Claudia Smith, Randall Whitaker (i)
Gurley
- Mayor: Larry Hollingsworth, Stan Simpson
- Town Council, Place 1: Tony Franklin Bryant, Bill Dear
- Town Council, Place 2: Kenneth Miller, Robert Wynn
- Town Council, Place 4: Joseph Belles, Dorothy (Dot) Johnson
- Town Council, Place 5: Richard Meyers, Andy Whitten
Hartselle
- City Council, Place 4: Virginia Alexander, Travis Smith
- City Council, Place 5: Ken Doss, Brandon McMurry, Bryan Smith
- School Board, Place 1: Amy Pace, Monty Vest
- School Board, Place 4: John Griffith, Daxton Maze
Sample Ballot available here.
Henagar
No information at this time
Hodges
No information at this time
Hollywood
- Mayor: Jerry Adkins, Add Martin, Darron McCamey
Huntsville
- Mayor: Tommy Battle (i), Jackie Reed, Maurice Shingleton Jr., Andy Woloszyn
- City Council, District 1: Chris Baker, Devyn Keith (i), Joseph Wayman
- City Council, District 5: Will Culver (i), Tom Hopf, John Meredith
- Board of Education, District 1: Deidra Gopher, Michelle Watkins
Ider
No information at this time
Killen
- Legal Sale & Distribution of Alcohol
Langston
No information at this time
Leighton
No information at this time
Lexington
- Town Council, Place 4: Peggy McGee (i), Brian Keith McGuire
- Legal Sale & Distribution of Alcohol
Littleville
- Mayor: Scott Howard, Ronald Morrow
- Town Council, Place 1: Jenna Daniel, David McAnally
- Town Council, Place 2: Ronald Berry, Jack Mitchell
- Town Council, Place 4: Chase White, Diana Young
- Town Council, Place 5: Bobby Childers, Donald Pennington
Madison
- Mayor: Marc Highsmith, Paul Finley (i)
- City Council, District 1: James Ross, Maura Wroblewski (i)
- City Council, District 2: Joseph Gaines, Steve Smith (i), Connie Spears
- City Council, District 3: Brian Goodwin, Teddy Powell (i)
- City Council, District 4: Jocelyn Broer, Greg Shaw (i)
- City Council, District 5: Ranae Bartlett, Ryan Clark
- City Council, District 6: Gerald Clark (i), Karen Denzine
Mentone
- Council, Place 2: David Allgood, JD Trammell
Moulton
- Mayor: Chris Terry, Roger Weatherwax
- Council, District 1: Joyce Jeffreys, Danny Morris
- Council, District 5: Pamela Moser, Brent White
Muscle Shoals
- Mayor: Chelsea Kauchick, Mike Lockhart (i), Danny McMillin
- City Council, District 1: Chris Hall (i), Rita Nelson
- City Council, District 2: Donnie Allen, Gina Clark, Leon Madden
- City Council, District 3: Scott Hunter, Willis Thompson
- City Council, District 4: Waylon Huguley, Ken Sockwell (i)
- City Council, District 5: Daron Goodloe, Jody Lanier, David Moore, Mike Price
North Courtland
- Mayor: Riely Evans Sr., Everette Mayes
- Council, Place 2: Ernestine Martin, Shirley Mayes, Jeffrey Steward
- Council, Place 3: JB Jones, Ronald Jones
Owens Cross Roads
No information at this time
Phil Campbell
- Mayor: Jim Bonner, Victor Hawkins, Mike McQuary
- Council, Place 4: Lynn Landers, Derrick Herron
Priceville
No information at this time
Rainsville
No information at this time
Red Bay
- Mayor: Charlene Fancher, Johnny Adams,Jerrit Gassaway, Juston Scott
Rogersville
No information at this time
Russellville
No information at this time
Sardis City
- Council, Place 1: Scott Whitt, Chris Wahl and Bobby Pounds
- Council, Place 2: Brian N. Carnes and G.R. “Cooter” Mosley
Scottsboro
- Mayor: Jim McCamy, Robin Shelton (i)
- City Council, District 1: Ralph Dawe, Greg Mashburn (i)
- City Council, District 2: Dale Langella, Patrick Stewart (i), Nita Tolliver
Section
No information at this time
Sheffield
No information at this time
Skyline
No information at this time
Somerville
No information at this time
Stevenson
- Mayor: Rickey Steele (i), Mike Cloud
- City Council, Place 3: Clyde Jackson, Glenda Taylor (i)
- City Council, Place 4: Don Crabtree, Keith Davis (i)
St. Florian
- Town Council, Place 3: Marguerite Eckl, Matt Eckl
Sylvania
- Mayor: Terry McClendon, Thomas Miller
- Council, Place 2: Claude Callaham, Edward Wilbanks
Town Creek
No information at this time
Tuscumbia
- City Council, District 2: Sydney Nall, Geraldin Byrd Thompson (i)
Valley Head
No information at this time
Vina
No Information at this time
Waterloo
- Mayor: Don Raper (i), Miranda Simpson
- Council Member, Place 3: Patricia Alexander, Ricky Haggard (i)
- Council Member, Place 5: Matthew Prochaska, Jeremy Simpson
Woodville
- Mayor: Steve W. Helms (i), Billy Keel, Michael Miller
- Town Council, Place 2: Cody W. Manning, David Meeks
- Town Council, Place 5: Kelly J. Burwell, Tommy Franks
We did not include unopposed candidates because they have already been declared the winner. Some towns are not listed because all races were unopposed, including Albertville, New Hope, Paint Rock, Pisgah, Trinity.
There are some municipalities for which we are missing information. If you are a city official who needs to add to this list, please fill out the form below.