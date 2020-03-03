Candidates prepare for Super Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden’s big win in South Carolina sets up his campaign for a potential sweep of the South on Super Tuesday.

However, another candidate will be on the ballot for the first time, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and recent polling suggests to not rule out a Bernie Sanders victory in the South beyond Texas.

“This campaign is taking off!” Biden told supporters after his South Carolina victory.

On Tuesday, 14 states, half in the South, will help decide whether Biden should be the candidate to challenge President Trump in November.

“They know his heart,” said U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL. “They know his character. I think he’ll do very well. I think he’ll win Alabama tomorrow.”

Jones endorses Biden and said the exit of fellow moderate, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will help Biden even more.

“To step aside and help bring our party and our country together,” Buttigieg told supporters Sunday when he ended his campaign.

Bloomberg is hoping to capitalize on the time and money he spent in Super Tuesday states during the first challenge of his electability.

“With your help, we are going to celebrate even more on Super Tuesday!,” Bloomberg told supporters.

However, recent polling has Bloomberg coming in third in Southern states.

Polls suggest Sanders will win in Texas and is neck and neck with Biden throughout much of the South.

“We are going to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history!,” Sanders told supporters.

“Clearly, Bernie Sanders has the advantage in some states, but I think Joe has got the wind at his back,” Jones said.

Gary Nordlinger, a Political Science professor and analyst from George Washington University, said South Carolina put Biden and Sanders almost even in the delegate count.

“As long as he continues to do well and get delegates, he’s in the game, even if Bernie gets more,” Nordlinger said.

On the eve of Super Tuesday, Nordlinger is looking past the primaries to this summer’s Democratic National Convention.

“Then the super delegates come into play that could very well put Biden over the top,” he said.

These remaining candidates, along with Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard, are competing for about a third of the overall delegates at stake.