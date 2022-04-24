HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With just 31 days left until the primary election, many candidates are on the campaign trail. The Madison County Republican Party hosted a Rocket City Welcome event on Saturday, featuring many of the candidates that will appear on the Alabama primary ballot.

“We’ve brought speakers, candidates and officials out here for people to see them in-person, face to face,” said Rocket City Welcome Co-Chair Sydney Dean. They were walking among the crowd talking to them, asking questions. It’s so important to be an informed voter.”

Candidates running for state and local offices had the opportunity to meet with voters.

“It’s all about face-to-face voter contact, giving the voice back to the people, and listening to what the people want and need,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard told News 19.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Ed Packard said he met with voters and shared the importance of election security and voter information.

“It’s definitely important to let voters know what their rights are in terms of voting, what they can expect when they go to the polls on election day,” Packard said. “Help them understand what should be going on at their polling place.”

The event offered activities for the entire family, including games, food trucks, and a car show in addition to the candidate meet-and-greet. Local vendors set up booths to sell a wide variety of products.

The Madison County Republican Party also partnered with Wounded Warrior Alabama. Wounded Warrior CFO Bill Williams said the proceeds would help the organization work with wounded veterans on day to day necessities and projects.

“A lot of power bills,” Williams said. “We build wheelchair ramps, and we fix toilets. We do all kinds of stuff, so there is so much out there that we can help with.”

The Alabama primary election is scheduled for May 24.