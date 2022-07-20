Alabama voters will head back to the polls today to vote in the primary runoff elections. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville will hold municipal elections on August 23 and voters will be deciding three school board seats and two city council seats.

A third Huntsville City Council seat, District 3, is also up for election this year, but incumbent Jennie Robinson is the only candidate who qualified to run in the South Huntsville district.

In the interest of letting our viewers learn more about the candidates News 19 asked each of them to fill out a detailed questionnaire covering their backgrounds and qualifications for office, the issues they want to address, their plans for tackling major problems, their thoughts on how to build trust with the Huntsville Police Department or improve teacher retention, who they admire, and what people might find surprising to learn about them.

The full questionnaire and links to the candidate answers can be found here:

The Huntsville City Council District 2 race features five candidates all vying to succeed incumbent Frances Akridge. Akridge is not seeking another term. The candidates are Drake Daggett, Brian Foy, David Little, Danny Peters and Bill Yell.

Huntsville’s District 4 race features longtime incumbent Bill Kling against Mark Clouser. Longtime civic activist Jackie Reed also qualified to run for the seat, but Reed died July 10.

The Huntsville City School Board of Education races include an open seat in District 2 with Sean Lulofs, Holly McCarty and Jeniece Willis Wilmer looking to succeed Beth Wilder.

The District 3 race includes incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who is being challenged by Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure.

The District 4 race features Ryan Renaud, who was appointed to the seat by the Huntsville City Council in June 2021. Renaud is being challenged by Ricky Howard.