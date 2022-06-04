HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Congressman Mo Brooks took the stage at the annual Alabama National Guard Conference on Saturday. On his campaign stop, he emphasized his dedication to national security, election integrity and second amendment rights.

“I have a proven track record,” Brooks said. “If you want a true conservative, vote Mo Brooks.”

Brooks trailed his opponent Katie Britt in the primary election, receiving 29% compared to her 45%.

Brooks expressed his willingness to debate prior to the runoff election. In a statement made to News 19 on Thursday, Brooks said Britt is scared to debate him.

“She cannot defend the negative, dishonest attack ads that her campaign has launched against me,” Brooks said. “She can’t defend them, and I would bring them up and prove that they are false.”

Brooks said his record during his more than 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives proves he can represent Alabamians.